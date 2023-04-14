UAE: Indian bizman donates Rs 11 cr to billion meals campaign

Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian businessman Dr Azad Moopen on Wednesday announced his donation of Dirhams 5 million (Rs 11,11,92,725) over a period of five years in support of ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Dr Azad Moopen, founder, chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, contribution to the initiative is in line with Aster DM Healthcare’s humanitarian efforts to help those in need and support the UAE’s vision and its grand initiatives to help the underprivileged and malnourished in poor communities.

Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare said, “The ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign is a great initiative by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to address the problem of global hunger. We are honoured to be part of this caring mission for the past years whereby millions of underprivileged people across the world were fed.”

1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign launched by HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum , Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, aims to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund. pic.twitter.com/JVsRAR1PFC — Aster DM Healthcare (@ASTERHealthcare) April 12, 2023

1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign

The ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign, which started on the first day of Ramzan, was launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest Ramzan sustainable food aid endowment fund.

The ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign is an extension of previous food aid drives, starting in Ramzan 2020 with ’10 Million Meals’ campaign, followed by ‘100 Million Meals’ in Ramzan 2021 and ‘1 Billion Meals’ in Ramzan 2022.

Dubai’s 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign has raised a total of Dirhams 750 million (Rs 16,67,73,05,655) in 20 days, a result of contributions from 120,000 donators including major contributors, individuals, businesses and private- and public organizations.

How to donate?

The ‘1 Billion Meals’ campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals through five main channels including the campaign website.

Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802).