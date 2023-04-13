Qatar Airways offers 10% discounts on flights from India, eight other countries

The offer is valid for travel until December 18, 2023, and you must book by April 15.

Qatar Airways

Doha: The Qatari flag carrier, Qatar Airways on Wednesday announced the launch of discounted flights to any destination across the airline’s operated destinations, originating from nine select countries including India.

The offer is valid for travel until December 18, 2023, and you must book by April 15.

The “GOMOBILE” promo code offers a 10 per cent discount and is exclusive to mobile app bookings only.

The offer includes economy class and business class bookings for both return and one-way tickets.

Applicable origin destinations

  • India
  • UK
  • US
  • Australia
  • Oman
  • Kuwait
  • Pakistan
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

