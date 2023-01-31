Emirates Draw records over 130K Indian winners since 2021

Abu Dhabi: Over 130,000 Indian have won the Emirates Draw, the United Arab Emirates’ weekly prize-winning lucky draw since its launch on September 25, 2021.

They have taken home more than Dirhams 40 million in prize money (Rs 89,00,98,287) with Emirates Draw, Gulf News reported.

What is Emirates Draw?

The Emirates Draw is a prize game where participants have the chance to win two prizes in one draw. A portion of the Emirates raffle proceeds goes to the Fujairah Coral Reef Program.

How do you win in Emirates Draw?

Participants are automatically entered into two draws. In the first draw seven winners are chosen at random. This is followed by a second draw for a winning combination of seven numbers. Numbers must match in the exact order to win.

Know the prizes

Dirhams 77,777,777 (Rs 1,73,09,41,461)— Match all seven numbers in the exact order

Dirhams 777,777 (Rs 1,73,09,079)— Match six out of seven numbers in the exact order

Dirhams 77,777 (Rs 17,30,729)– Match five out of seven numbers in the exact order

Dirhams 7,777 (Rs 1,73,057)— Match four out of seven numbers in the exact order

Dirhams 777 (Rs 17,286)— Match three out of seven numbers in the exact order

Dirhams 77 (Rs 1,713)— Match two out of seven numbers in the exact order

Dirhams 77,777 ( Rs 17,30,454)— Weekly prize for seven random people

How to participate in the Emirates Draw?

You can purchase a coral polyp worth Dirhams 50 (Rs 1,112) through the Emirates Draw website, which enters you into a draw. Participants can choose their own seven-digit number or pick their number at random. The specified number combinations are locked and no one else can have the same number

The draw will be live-streamed across Emirates Draw’s digital platforms, YouTube, Facebook and website. The next draw is set to broadcast live on February 3 and 5.