UAE: 2 Filipino, Nepali expats take home Rs 22L each in Mahzooz Draw

Entrants can participate in the Mahzooz Draw by registering via the official website and purchasing a bottle of water for Dirhams 35.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 30th January 2023 6:00 pm IST
UAE: 2 Filipinos, Nepali expats take home Rs 22 lakh each in Mahzooz draw
Mahzooz draw

Abu Dhabi: Three United Arab Emirates (UAE) based expatriates from the Philippines and Nepal won the grand prize of Dirhams 100,000 (Rs 22,21,113) in Mahzooz’s 113th Super Saturday draw.

The winner of the draw— Marc jed Visande Legario and Kervin Cabalar Lovitos from the Philippines, Faguni Ray Kurmi from Nepal— matched five out of the six winning numbers during the weekly live draw held on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

Mahzooz’s 113th Super Saturday draw saw 1,670 participants win Dirhams 1,872,600 (Rs 4,15,91,887) in total prize money.

While the grand prize of Dirhams 10 million went unclaimed this week, the draws saw up to 31 participants match four out of five numbers and take part in the second prize of Dirhams 1,000,000 (Rs 2,22,11,850), securing Dirhams 32,258 (Rs 7,16,549) each.

Also Read
UAE: Indian expats can now avail visa, passport services even on Sunday

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via the Mahzooz website and purchasing a bottle of water for Dirhams 35 (Rs 777) which enables them to enter various draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws, through two different select set numbers.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button