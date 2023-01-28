UAE: Indian expats can now avail visa, passport services even on Sunday

Abu Dhabi: Indian expatriates in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can now submit their applications for passport and visa services on all days including Sundays, local media reported.

Indian outsourcing services provider for government and diplomatic missions, BLS International Service Ltd, will be open seven days a week, effective from January 22, 2023.

Three centers located in Dubai and Sharjah will be open for submitting applications for passport and visa services on all days.

Except for local government holidays, the center will be open for consular services throughout the year.

“I reiterate our commitment to work for your well-being and well-being. To this end, since last week, the overseas service provider for passport and visa services has been operating on all days of the week.” Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India, was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times.

On Sundays, applicants may submit their filled application online with the required supporting documents on an appointment only basis from 9 am to 3 pm except for cases of Tatkal, Emergencies (medical treatment, death); senior citizens; who can apply on a walk in basis.

Applicants are requested to book an appointment with BLS on the given link.