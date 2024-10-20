Emirates extends suspension of flights to Iran, Iraq, Lebanon

Dubai-based Emirates Airlines has extended the suspension of flights to and from Iran, Iraq until Wednesday, October 23, in response to rising tension in the Middle East.

In a travel update, the airline said, “Customers transiting through Dubai with final destinations in Baghdad and Tehran will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until October 23, 2024.”

However, customers travelling on flydubai, with a final destination of Tehran, Baghdad or Erbil “can now travel with immediate effect”.

Earlier, flights to and from Iran, Iraq were cancelled until October 8, but were later extended to Wednesday, October 16.

Flights to Lebanon

Emirates has announced that its flights to and from Lebanon will remain cancelled until Thursday, October 31.

Impacted customers must contact their booking agents for alternative travel options or contact Emirates if they have booked with them directly.

Emirates is urging customers to update their contact details via Manage Your Booking for timely updates and assures they are monitoring the situation in coordination with authorities.

On Saturday, October 5, Emirates imposed a ban on electronic pagers and walkie-talkies on flights to, from, or via Dubai.