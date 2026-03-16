Emirates flight returns to Thiruvananthapuram after security incident in Dubai

Thiruvananthapuram: An Emirates flight bound for Dubai from Thiruvananthapuram returned to the airport here on Monday, March 16, following a security incident reported at the destination airport, an official said.

The Emirates TRV–DXB flight returned midway after Dubai International Airport closed and landed at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, a spokesperson of the airport here said.

The flight with 353 passengers and 19 crew members departed at 4.40 am and returned at 8.40 am. He said the passengers would be shifted to the terminal.

Earlier, another Emirates flight, EK533, that departed Cochin International Airport at 4.30 am with 325 people on board, returned and landed in Kochi airport due to the sudden closure of Dubai International Airport.