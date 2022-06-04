Emirates ranks 4th most valuable airline brand globally

Abu Dhabi: Dubai-based Emirates Airlines was placed in the first rank regionally and fourth internationally in the top ten most valuable airline brands in 2022, according to Brand Finance, the world’s leading brand valuation consultancy.

The new classification showed that the value of the Emirates airline brand amounted to $4.98 billion (18.3 billion dirhams), an increase of 6.8% compared to the last year, when the brand value of the airline reached $4.66 billion.

The report showed that American companies topped the world rankings in terms of brand value, as Delta, American Airlines and United Airlines came in the top three places in the Brand Finance rating of the 50 most valuable brands of airlines in 2022.

Know the top ten most valuable airline brands in 2022

Rank Airlines Brand value 1 Delta $7.3bn 2 American Airlines $6.3bn 3 United Airlines $5.5bn 4 Emirates Airlines $5.0bn 5 Southwest Airlines $4.9bn 6 Air Canada $2.5bn 7 Lufthansa $2.4bn 8 Air China $2.4bn 9 China Southern Airlines $2.3bn 10 All Nippon Airways $2.3bn

Savio D’Souza, Director of Evaluation at Brand Finance, said that the pandemic has brought many unexpected restrictions to the global travel industry which has had a negative impact on airline brand values.

“As the world looks to a post-Covid future, airline brands, led by Delta, are beginning to taxi for take-off. Brand values have grown this year but have a long way to return to pre-pandemic levels,” he said.

According to Brand Finance classification, Saudi Arabian Airlines, or Saudia as it is known, was ranked as the fastest-growing airline brand in the Middle East in the report. Its brand value rose 13 per cent to $572 million.

Indian airlines are recovering from a dip in demand during several lockdown guidelines across India. IndiGo (brand value up 22 per cent to $0.7 billion) and Air India (brand value up 19 per cent to $0.3 billion) posted solid growth, although Air India remained outside the top 50 airline brands.