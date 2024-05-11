Emirates resumes daily A350 flights from Dubai-Edinburgh

In a significant development, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced that it will resume flight operations to Edinburgh starting from November 4, 2024.

The highly anticipated return to the Scottish capital will complement the airline’s current A380 daily flight to Glasgow and offer customers 14 weekly flights to the country, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Three-class A350-900 aircraft will be operated by the carrier on its daily route from Edinburgh (EDI) to Dubai (DXB). There will be 259 seats in Economy Class, 21 in Premium Economy, and 32 lie-flat seats in Business Class on the aircraft.

The flight, EK23, will take off from Dubai at 2:50 pm and arrive in Edinburgh at 7:05 pm local time. The return flight, EK24, is scheduled to leave Edinburgh at 8:40 pm and arrive in Dubai the next day at 8:05 am.

Passengers travelling from Edinburgh will also have access to EK’s extensive network of over 130 destinations via Dubai, including popular destinations such as the Maldives, Bangkok, Sydney, and Bali.

Emirates SkyCargo, the airline’s cargo division, will be capable of handling 16 tons of cargo per aircraft for the daily flight to Edinburgh.