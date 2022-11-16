Emirates to offer biometric check-in for travellers at Dubai airport

Abu Dhabi: Dubai-based Emirates airline is now offering international travellers the opportunity to speed up their airport experience by consenting to the use of biometric data, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

The service was previously only available to UAE residents and GCC nationals.

The move was made possible after an agreement between Emirates and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA).

The agreement is said to be the first of its kind globally. The strategic partnership between GDRFA and Emirates is a cooperative effort to further improve the innovative and digitally focused travel experience of Dubai visitors.

It is expected to facilitate the movement of passengers within Dubai International Airport Terminal 3 and provide a faster experience for passengers transferring to connecting flights and those arriving in Dubai.

Biometric recognition technologies and the GDRFA pre-populated biometric database can identify travellers at multiple points in the airport.

Facial recognition technology paired with artificial intelligence will help them get through lounges and through boarding and immigration processes, and will also be linked to their passport for instant identity verification.

International travellers will be able to use the service starting 2023, once they provide official approval via the Emirates app, at Emirates self-check-in kiosks or in person at Emirates check-in desks.

“Dubai is one of the world’s most aspirational destinations, and 2022 has already seen more than eight million tourists arrive in the city,” says Lieutenant General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, director general of the government body.

“We continue to support our key partners with best-in-class services as we strive for excellence and innovation in positioning Dubai as the world’s leading business hub and tourism destination,” he added.

Emirates chief operating officer Adel Al Redha said: “Emirates continually invests in improving customer experience, and we thank the GDFRA for extending the bridges of cooperation, communication, and coordination to add value to Emirates’ services and allow our international passengers to Fly Better.”