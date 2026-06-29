Mumbai: Television actress Jasmin Bhasin’s birthday getaway to Dubai took an unexpected turn after she was hospitalised due to a serious health condition. The actress, who had travelled to the UAE to celebrate her birthday with boyfriend Aly Goni, shared a health update with fans through her Instagram stories.

Posting a video from her hospital bed, Jasmin revealed that she fell severely ill shortly after arriving in Dubai. Sharing details about her condition, she wrote, “So as soon as I landed in Dubai the next day I fell severely sick and had to get hospitalised because I was diagnosed with terminal ileitis and severe high risk infection and inflammation. But hopefully I’ll recover soon and be back.”

She also posted another cryptic note on her Instagram stories that read, “Autoimmune disease, chronic fatigue and chronic pain are your body’s last resort after trying to manage overwhelm and trauma for years.”

Jasmin celebrated her birthday on June 28 and was expected to spend quality time with Aly Goni in Dubai. However, the trip turned into a difficult one after she was admitted to the hospital. Aly, too, shared an emotional note on Instagram along with a picture from the hospital.

“We came here to celebrate your birthday, but life had other plans. Instead of making birthday memories, we’re in a hospital room. Seeing you in pain has been the hardest part of this trip. I’d trade every celebration just to see you healthy and smiling again. May Allah bless you with endless happiness, good health, love, and success. Get well soon. That’s the only birthday wish in my heart today. Happy Birthday. Love you, always,” Aly wrote.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Jasmin is all set to be seen in Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, which is scheduled to premiere on July 25.