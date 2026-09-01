Hyderabad fans waiting to see Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi live can breathe a sigh of relief. After the actor postponed his Bengaluru concert at the last minute following reports of him falling ill and testing positive for swine flu (H1N1), questions began doing the rounds about whether his Hyderabad show would also be affected.

Well, Siasat.com can now confirm that Emraan Hashmi’s Hyderabad concert is very much happening as scheduled on September 5, 2026. Sources close to the event have confirmed that there is currently no change to the Hyderabad show.

Titled The Emraan Era, the concert will take place at Quake Arena on Saturday, September 5, with the show beginning at 7 pm onwards. Emraan will perform alongside DJ Ganesh, bringing his biggest Bollywood hits to the city. Tickets are priced from Rs 699 onwards and are available through District and BookMyShow.

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Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi’s Bengaluru show, which was originally scheduled for August 29 at Sunburn Union, has been rescheduled to Saturday, September 12, at 7 pm. The postponement had left Hyderabad fans wondering if their show would meet the same fate, but the latest update confirms that the city’s concert remains on track.

Why Emraan Hashmi remains a fan favourite

For a generation that grew up on Bollywood romance, Emraan Hashmi became synonymous with intense love stories and chart-topping music. Songs such as Bheege Honth Tere, Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai, Zara Sa, Pee Loon, Hale Dil and Phir Mohabbat continue to evoke a strong sense of nostalgia among fans.

Nearly two decades after his memorable IIFA Awards stage performance in 2007, Emraan is returning to the stage for a live concert tour. And this time, Hyderabad fans will get the chance to experience the actor and the music that defined an era, live and in person.

So, Hyderabad, The Emraan Era is still on for September 5.