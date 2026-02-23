Hyderabad: Dhurandhar was a big hit, breaking records at the box office and becoming a cultural phenomenon. Now, fans are eagerly waiting for the sequel, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which will release on March 19, 2026. The biggest mystery from the first film is the character Bade Sahab, and fans are excited to learn who he really is.

Emraan Hashmi Joins the Cast

A recent update on Dhurandhar 2’s Letterboxd page has stirred speculation among fans. The page lists Emraan Hashmi’s part of the cast, but no details about his character are given. This has led many to believe that Emraan could be playing the mysterious Bade Sahab, a shadowy antagonist mentioned in the first film.

Fans have taken to social media to share their excitement, with many praising Emraan’s casting. However, it’s important to note that Letterboxd is a public platform, allowing users to edit cast details, meaning the information may not be officially confirmed.

Who Is Bade Sahab?

In Dhurandhar, Bade Sahab is mentioned by characters like Sanjay Dutt (SP Chaudhary Aslam) and Arjun Rampal(Major Iqbal), but we never see who he really is. Fans have wondered if the name is a code for real-life figures like Dawood Ibrahim or Maulana Masood Azhar. In the sequel, Hamza (played by Ranveer Singh) is out for revenge after the death of Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna), and many believe Bade Sahab will be a key part of the story.

Other Cast and Excitement for the Sequel

In addition to Ranveer Singh, many of the original cast members are returning for Dhurandhar 2, including Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. New cast members include Raj Zutshi, who is rumoured to play a Pakistani general, and Yami Gautam, who may have a cameo. Fans are also looking forward to the bigger and more intense story in the sequel.

With excitement building, Dhurandhar 2 is set to release on March 19, 2026, and will compete with Yash’s Toxic at the box office. Fans are waiting for the trailer, which is expected to be released soon.