Emraan Hashmi’s remuneration for his next project in Hyderabad

Mumbai: Emraan Hashmi, a popular Bollywood actor known for his ability to play various characters and deliver successful songs, is all set for his second Tollywood project. He has signed for a Telugu spy thriller named Goodachari 2 starring Adivi Sesh in the main role. Vinya Kumar is directing the movie and it is sequel of 2018’s blockbuster movie Goodachari.

Emraan Hashmi will be playing the role of antagonist in the movie and will clash with Adivi Sesh. The film is anticipated to have a pan-indie release in 2024.

However, the thing that has grabbed both the fans and media’s attention is the remuneration that Emraan is getting for his role. Reportedly, the actor has apparently demanded a whopping Rs 7 crores for his role.

Also Read Emraan Hashmi signs Tollywood movie, details inside

Emraan Hashmi’s Tollywood Debut Movie

Emraan Hashmi made a recent announcement about his debut into the Telugu film industry. He has signed up for an important part in Tollywood’s upcoming movie OG where Pawan Kalyan is the lead, which is an epic action film written and directed by Sujeeth, who previously helmed the mega-budget film Saaho.

Emraan Hashmi made his debut in Bollywood in 2003 with the movie Footpath. After that, he gave many successful movies like Zeher, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Gangster, Jannat, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, The Dirty Picture, Raaz 3, and Hamari Adhuri Kahani.