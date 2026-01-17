Encounter breaks out between security forces and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

The gunfight erupted in the morning hours in the forested hills of the northwest region of the district

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 17th January 2026 12:23 pm IST|   Updated: 17th January 2026 12:25 pm IST
Naxal
Representative Image

Bijapur: An encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Saturday, January 17, a police official said.

The gunfight erupted in the morning hours in the forested hills of the northwest region of the district, where a joint team of security forces was out on an anti-Naxalite operation based on inputs about the presence of Maoist cadres in the area, the officials said.

An intermittent exchange of fire was underway, and further details are awaited, he added.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 17th January 2026 12:23 pm IST|   Updated: 17th January 2026 12:25 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button