Two Maoists from Chhattisgarh surrender before police in Telangana

Hyderabad: Two members of the banned CPI (Maoist) from Chhattisgarh, surrendered before police in Mulugu district of Telangana on Thursday, January 15, police said.

The Maoists surrendered before Eturunagaram ASP Manan Bhat, an official release said.

Also Read Telangana Police to probe surrendered Maoists’ source of foreign weapons

After learning about the rehabilitation measures being offered to the surrendered Maoists by the Telangana state government and the police department, the two members of the outlawed outfit, decided to leave the path of naxalism and join the mainstream, it said.