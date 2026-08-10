Encounter threat to harassment accused trainee IPS: Ex-CBI chief

Hyderabad: Former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director M Nageswara Rao on Sunday, August 9, wrote to Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand, alleging an encounter threat to trainee Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Uday Krishna Reddy made by Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar.

In his letter, Rao expressed concerns over the alleged encounter threat to Reddy and said, “I am particularly disturbed by media reports concerning the treatment of Uday Krishna Reddy while in custody. He reportedly broke down before the Judicial Magistrate and complained that he had been subjected to inhuman treatment during custody and had been interrogated. Even more serious are the reported allegations that the Commissioner of Police, VC Sajjanar, personally interrogated Uday Krishna Reddy and allegedly threatened him with dire consequences, including a threat to kill him in an encounter.”

The former CBI director has sought that the case be transferred to CB-CID to ensure an independent inquiry into the reported custodial ill-treatment and alleged encounter threat, preservation of all relevant evidence, and appropriate inquiry into the conduct of the officers concerned.

Dear @TelanganaDGP

I have submitted a formal representation to the DGP, Telangana at the official email address dgp@tspolice.gov.in, concerning serious allegations of an unfair and motivated investigation in Attapur PS Case No. 824 dated 18-07-2026 involving Uday Krishna Reddy,… pic.twitter.com/XtPSpjm6iG — M. Nageswara Rao IPS (Retired) (@MNageswarRaoIPS) August 9, 2026

Rao urged the DGP to review the case registered against Reddy at the Attapur Police Station on July 18. He stated that the woman IPS trainee was in a relationship with Reddy in 2025.

“She later married an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Officer and sought transfer of cadre to mainland India. While her request for cadre change was under consideration, she approached the police to file a complaint stating her relationship with Reddy was non-consensual,” he alleged in the letter.

Background of the case

Trainee IPS officer Uday Krishna Reddy was booked for alleged sexual harassment of a female trainee IPS officer in July by the Attapur Police.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Reddy had been harassing the victim since June 23, sending abusive messages and making derogatory comments in front of other trainees. He also accused the complainant of having a sexual relationship with another trainee officer and forced her to show her personal chats.

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On July 9, Reddy forcibly took the complainant to her room, grabbed her hair and tried to strangle her while holding a knife against her neck. He then threw three condom packets at her, the complaint states.

A day before this, Reddy had tried to grope the victim. He also allegedly recorded private videos of the victim and sent them to her husband.

A case has been registered under sections 74 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) 75 (sexual harassment) 77 (voyeurism) 78 (stalking) 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) 127(2) (wrongful confinement) 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 66E (violation of privacy) 67 A (publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act) of the IT Act 2008.