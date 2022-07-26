Encouraging new generation to learn Urdu need of the hour: Mohammed Saleem

Hyderabad: The chairman of the Telangana Haj committee Mohammed Saleem said that it is the need of the hour to encourage the young generation to learn the Urdu language. “By learning the Urdu language one can get the knowledge of Quran and Sunnat, he said.

Addressing a program Monday organized by the Telangana Urdu working journalist Federation on the completion of 200 years of Urdu journalism he said that the study of Urdu is necessary to understand the holy Quran.

He said that it is the need of the hour to encourage the new generation to learn Urdu so that they get awareness of the Islamic teachings. Saleem said that Hyderabad traditionally has been a place of Ganga Jamuni culture.

He mentioned the role played by the late Abid Ali Khan, Late Salahuddin Owaisi, Late Waqaruddin, and the editor of Siasat Daily Zahid Ali Khan in promoting the Urdu language among the new generation.

Mohammed Saleem said that he had studied at Osmania school where Urdu was an optional subject. “I am an Urdu Pandit, if an Urdu language competition is held I will get the first prize,” Mohammed Saleem said.

Mohammed Saleem further said that he completed the Holy Quran when he was 10 years old.

He said that he has full command of English. “Some of my opponents say that I am illiterate but I have the capacity to dictate to the Supreme Court lawyers and chartered accountants in English,” he said.

He assured every cooperation in the next ceremony to be held on the occasion of Urdu journalism completing 200 years.