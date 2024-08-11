For countless generations, Cartoon Network has been more than just a channel; it has been a cherished cornerstone of childhood. Yet, as time marches on, the landscape of entertainment has shifted. After 26 years of delighting viewers, CartoonNetwork.com has now been shut down, marking the end of an era.

When international users are redirected to the landing page on Max, a pop-up message appears: “Looking for episodes of your favorite Cartoon Network shows? Check out what’s available to stream on Max (subscription required).”

Indian users, as they cannot have access to Max, are instead redirected to the Cartoon Network India YouTube channel.

End of an era: Cartoon Network shuts down after 26 years pic.twitter.com/ltWlgzLKdA — Tamreen Sultana (@ta38590) August 11, 2024

As the competition thickens with Max, Netflix, and other streaming platforms, a Cartoon Network spokesperson told Variety, “We are focusing on Cartoon Network shows and social media where we see the most consumer engagement and growth potential.”

The spokesperson also confirmed that the television channel will remain available on TV from 6 am to 5 pm daily.

Previously, the website offered full episodes and video clips of popular shows like Adventure Time, Craig of the Creek, The Amazing World of Gumball, Teen Titans GO!, Steven Universe, We Bare Bears, and Clarence. It also featured free games related to these shows.