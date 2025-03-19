End promotion of officials facing corruption charges: FGG to Telangana CM

Hyderabad: M Padmanabha Reddy, President of the Forum for Good Governance, has written a letter to Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy, urging strict measures to prevent promotions and postings for officials facing serious allegations of corruption.

In his letter sent on Tuesday, March 18, Reddy highlighted widespread corruption across various government departments, including Revenue, Municipal Administration, Police, Commercial Taxes, and Excise.

He stated that bribery has become commonplace for even minor tasks.

Reddy pointed out that government employees no longer fear punishment for wrongdoing due to the lack of action on reports sent by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Vigilance and Enforcement departments.

He criticized the practice of granting promotions and preferred postings to officials accused of severe misconduct.

The letter specifically mentioned instances in the Commercial Taxes Department as examples of corruption and suggested similar cases exist in other departments.

Reddy urged the chief minister to investigate these issues thoroughly and take appropriate action to restore accountability and integrity in government operations.