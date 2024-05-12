Enforce paid holiday for night shifters in Telangana on polling day: CPM to EC

Hyderabad: The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) urged the Chief Election Officer, Telangana to enforce the decision to provide a paid holiday to workers in Telangana working in various shifts across all industries on the day of Lok Sabha polling (May 13) in the state.

A CPI(M) delegation met Telangana CEO Vikas Raj regarding the matter and issued an official letter to him. The party said that the CEO promised to take up the issue.

“As per notification no. 116 released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) dated May 1, 2024, in gazette no. 107, a paid holiday was announced for workers. However, the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) has asked to limit the paid holiday to only two shifts. Taking this request into account, the state government has issues orders removing the paid holiday for night shift workers via a Labour Department memo no. 136/LLB1/A1/2024, issued on May 2, 2024, thereby violating EC’s orders,” the party said.

Calling the move “wrong”, CPI-M said that the call to remove paid holiday for night shift workers will affect people who have to travel to their hometowns, inorder to cast their votes.

“Due to this, night shift workers will not be able to utilise their right to vote. Please take immediate action and make sure the paid holiday rule is enforced,” it added.