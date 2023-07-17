Enforcement Directorate searches premises linked to TN Minister

Chennai: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday conducted searches at premises linked to Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister and DMK leader K Ponmudy, the party said and dubbed the action ‘political vendetta.’

On a day when party president and Chief Minister M K Stalin was scheduled to take part in the Congress-led Opposition meet in Bengaluru, the ED began its searches here and in Villupuram, Ponmudy’s home district. Official information related to searches is awaited.

“This is political vendetta and aimed at testing the DMK’s resolve,” party spokesperson A Saravanan told PTI.

There has been no action from Central authorities against the AIADMK leaders on graft cases such as the one involving the Gutka scandal, he alleged.

The DMK, under the leadership of party president and Chief Minister Stalin, has been playing a pivotal role in taking on the BJP and the ED action is aimed at ‘intimidating’ the party, he added.