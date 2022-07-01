Enforcement Directorate to scan accounts of Mohammed Zubair

Photo of IANS IANS|   Published: 1st July 2022 5:29 pm IST
New Delhi: AltNews co-founder Muhammad Zubair being taken to the Patiala House Courts, following his arrest by special cell of Delhi Police on charges of hurting religious sentiments, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked the Delhi Police to hand them over FIR, remand papers and account-related information of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair so that the agency could initiate a probe.

The Delhi Police had said that there were multiple transactions in his accounts.

ED sources said Zubair received huge transactions in his account and they want to go through it to check if the money was laundered.

If ED finds evidence, it will lodge an ECIR of Prevention of Money Laundering against Zubair and initiate the investigation.

As of now, Zubair is in the custody of Delhi Police after his arrest.

He was taken to Bengaluru on Thursday to recover his electronic gadgets.

The ED has not given any official statement in this connection.

As per the FIR, accused Zubair had used a screen-grab of an old Hindi movie which showed an image of a hotel, with its board reading ‘Hanuman hotel’ instead of ‘Honeymoon hotel’.

In his tweet, Zubair had written, “BEFORE 2014: Honeymoon Hotel. After 2014: Hanuman Hotel”.

The complainant tagging Delhi Police had written: “Linking our God Hanuman Ji with Honeymoon is a direct insult of Hindus because he is a brahmachari. Kindly take action against this.”

