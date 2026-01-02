Eng college bus overturns in Bhadradri Kothagudem; several students injured

There were about 60 students on board when the mishap occurred.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 2nd January 2026 1:51 pm IST
Hyderabad: A major road accident involving an engineering college bus occurred in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Friday, January 2.

The incident took place near Sai Baba Temple at Mondikunta village in Aswapuram mandal when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid an oncoming vehicle.

According to preliminary reports, the bus, belonging to KLR Engineering College, was travelling from Manuguru to Palvoncha at the time of the accident. The bus overturned, leaving several students injured.

Students sustain injuries

Authorities said many students sustained minor injuries, while a few suffered serious ones. The injured have been shifted to a hospital in Bhadrachalam for treatment.

Aswapuram Circle Inspector reached the spot and conducted an inspection. Further investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

