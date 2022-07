ENG vs IND: Root, Bairstow hit unbeaten ton; retain Pataudi trophy

Birmingham: Joe Root slammed his 11th Test century since 2021 while Jonny Bairstow hit his second of the rescheduled Edgbaston Test as England defeated India by seven wickets on day five of the match.

Resuming from 259/3, Root (142 not out off 173 balls) and Bairstow (114 not out off 145 balls) achieved the required 119 runs in an hour and a half to tie the series being played for the Pataudi Trophy 2-2 and deny India their first series victory in England since 2007. The successful chase of 378 is also the highest they have chased ever in Test cricket.

Brief scores:

India 416 & 245 lost to England 284 & 378/3 in 76.4 overs (Joe Root 142 not out, Jonny Bairstow 114 not out, Alex Lees 56; Jasprit Bumrah 2-74) by 7 wickets