Engagement pics: First glimpse of Abdu Rozik’s fiancee Amirah

Mumbai: Abdu Rozik, known for his stint in Bigg Boss 16, on Friday took to Instagram to share pictures from his engagement ceremony, just a day after announcing his upcoming wedding. The photos offer first glimpse of his fiancée, Amirah.

In the first image, Abdu is dressed in traditional attire, holding the engagement ring, while Amira, adorned in a white outfit and veil, sits before him. The next photo captures the moment as Abdu slides the ring onto her finger.

Accompanying the images, Abdu expressed gratitude, writing, “Allhamdulillah (red heart emoji) 24.04.2024.”

Congratulations poured in from fellow celebrities in the entertainment industry as Abdu celebrated his engagement, which took place on April 24 in Sharjah.

Who Is Amirah?

Abdu Rozik is marrying a girl from Sharjah. Her name is Amirah and she is 19 years old. The couple met at Dubai Mall for the first time in February this year and got engaged recently, as per Khaleej Times.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Abdu described Amira as “beautiful, with long hair and captivating eyes.” He revealed that she is pursuing a degree in business administration in Sharjah. Abdu emphasized the strong connection he feels with Amirah, citing her understanding, respect, and appreciation as qualities that solidified his certainty in their relationship.

Abdu Rozik Announces Wedding

On May 9, Abdu Rozik announced his wedding and said, “I never imagined in my life that I will be so lucky to find a love who respects me and is not burdened by the obstacles in my life 7th of July save the date.”

In addition to his personal milestones, Abdu Rozik is rumored to join the cast of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.