Engineer rejects 35 LPA job in Hyderabad over work-life balance

Hyderabad: An engineer rejected a Rs 35 lakh per annum (LPA) job offer in Hyderabad in order to avoid mental and physical stress.

Many people believe that turning down a higher-paying job was a bad decision. However, according to the professional, the calculations showed that staying in his hometown made more sense.

Why engineer rejected the job in Hyderabad

According to the post shared by his cousin on LinkedIn, the professional reportedly said that accepting the Rs 35 LPA job in Hyderabad was not the right choice when he was already earning Rs 25 LPA in his hometown.

He explained that moving to Hyderabad would have significantly increased his monthly expenses.

According to the post, he would have spent around Rs 40,000 every month on rent, Rs 20,000 on food, and Rs 15,000 on travel. He would also have spent around Rs 30,000 every time he travelled back to his hometown.

Apart from higher living costs, he would have paid more income tax and stayed away from his family.

The post also noted that the engineer would have continued doing the same job in Hyderabad while spending two extra hours every day in traffic. This would have led to additional mental and physical stress.

Choosing happiness over a bigger salary

Instead of relocating, he continued working in his hometown and is now leading a team of 20 people.

The post says he believes he is not richer, but better.

According to him, “Better is what eventually makes you richer.”

The post concludes by saying that sometimes choosing the smaller salary can turn out to be the bigger and better decision.