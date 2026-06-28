‘We’re not machines’: Hyderabad engineer slams 6-day work week

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad-based engineer expressed frustration over the six-day work culture in India.

In a Reddit post, the engineer said she has been working six days a week for the past three years.

She alleged that due to the work culture, she is finding it difficult to maintain a healthy work-life balance.

‘I am exhausted’

The engineer who graduated with a BTech in Civil Engineering from IIIT Nuzvid in 2023 said she currently works at one of India’s largest construction companies.

According to the post, the demanding work schedule leaves her with almost no personal time after office hours.

“By the time I get home, I barely have the energy to do basic household chores, spend time with my family, or even enjoy my evenings,” she wrote.

She added that Sundays are usually spent recovering from the week’s exhaustion.

Wants to switch jobs, says Hyderabad engineer

In the post, the engineer said she is looking for a new job and is even ready to accept a lower salary if it offers a better work-life balance.

However, she claimed that most companies in the civil engineering sector also expect employees to work six days a week.

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Questions India’s work culture

The Reddit user questioned whether a six-day work week has become the standard across the civil engineering industry in India.

She also raised concerns about work-life balance. She asked why labour laws do not ensure better working conditions for employees.

“We’re humans, not machines just to improve someone’s empire,” she wrote.

Stating that many countries are moving towards a five-day work week, she questioned when similar changes would be adopted in India.

Following the post, many users started sharing their own experiences and opinions on long working hours and work-life balance.