Engineer trades Singapore life for Bengaluru

Bengaluru: While many young professionals dream of moving abroad for higher studies and better career opportunities, a software engineer has gone viral on social media after revealing why he chose to leave Singapore and return to Bengaluru despite having a well-paying job.

Aman Vaishnav shared a reel on Instagram, who describes himself as a Senior Machine Learning Engineer. In the video, he opens up about his decision to leave Singapore and start afresh in India.

Speaking in the clip, Aman says he once chased the same dream that many Indian engineers aspire to achieve. “Hi, I’m Aman, a Senior ML Engineer. I left Singapore last month. I had a good salary and everything that people generally look for, but I chose to return to India,” he says.

According to Aman, certain personal circumstances prompted him to rethink his priorities and ultimately influenced his decision to move back. “A few personal things happened, so I packed my bags and returned to India,” he explains.

The engineer admitted that many people considered his decision irrational. However, he said he was confident that he had made the choice that felt right for him. “A lot of people thought I was crazy. Honestly, I still don’t know if it was the perfect decision, but I have never made decisions based on fear,” he says in the video.

Reflecting on his journey, Aman added that there comes a point in life when people must choose between a life that looks impressive and one that genuinely feels right. “At some point, you have to choose between the life that looks good and the life that feels right. I chose the second one,” he said.

The 26-year-old further shared that he is now rebuilding his life in a new city and embracing uncertainty. He noted that not every chapter of life makes immediate sense and that sometimes individuals have to create their own meaning and purpose.

The video has resonated with thousands of social media users and garnered significant engagement online. Many viewers praised his honesty and courage in prioritising personal happiness over conventional notions of success.

One user commented, “You don’t need a perfect life, you need the right life. That line really touched me.” Another wrote, “Praying for your bright future,” while several others wished him success in his new journey.

The video has sparked broader conversations on social media about career choices, work-life balance, mental well-being and the growing trend of professionals reassessing what success means to them beyond salary packages and overseas opportunities.