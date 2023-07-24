Engineer Yousuf’s inspiring journey to empower the disabled community

Hyderabad: Faiz-e-Aam Trust, Hyderabad organises a special gathering in the honour of Engineer Mohammad Yousuf, Director, Federal Transit Administration, Office of Infrastructure, Safety and Asset Innovation on Saturday. The event was by prominent personalities of Hyderabad. Yousuf emphasized that strong thinking and high intentions can overcome even the biggest challenges, and disability should not hinder a person’s path to success.

The event commenced with a warm welcome by Mr. Rizwan Hyder, Trustee, Faiz-e-Aam Trust, who also conducted the proceedings. Engineer Muhammad Yousuf, who contracted polio at the age of two, narrated his journey of overcoming obstacles. Despite facing numerous challenges, he pursued BS degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering plus an MS degree in Computer Engineering from USA with the timely financial assistance from Faiz-e-Aam Trust, marking a significant turning point in his life.

Engineer Mohammad Yousuf founded the Help Handicap Foundation in 2001, which later became the EquallyAble Foundation based in Michigan USA. The foundation operates in 12 countries, including India, providing extensive support to the disabled community. Through Faiz-e-Aam Trust, the foundation extended financial assistance of Rs 35,58,710 to 142 individuals, including students and patients, and facilitated employment for 1,000 disabled people. Additionally, the foundation grants $5,000 to students with disabilities pursuing higher education abroad.

Expressing his admiration for Engineer Mohammad Yousuf, Mr. Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, Managing Editor of Siasat, commended his relentless efforts in empowering disabled individuals worldwide. He emphasized that Engineer Yousuf’s determination and commitment have made a significant impact on the lives of disabled people across 120 countries.

Dr. Naseeruddin paid tribute to the invaluable services of Engineer Muhammad Yousuf and Iftikhar Hussain, Secretary of Faiz Aam Trust. Mr. Iftikhar Hussain shared how the trust assisted Mohammad Yousuf during his pursuit of higher education in America. He expressed his delight in witnessing Mohammad Yousuf’s success and his return of the financial assistance to the trust.

Mr. Iftikhar Hussain highlighted Faiz-e-Aam Trust’s journey, which started with Late Zulfiqar Hussain’s vision in 1982 and has grown into a strong force of aid and support. The trust annually provides more than Rs 1 crore to help meritorious students and those in need. He also acknowledged the trust’s collaboration with Siasat Millat Fund, contributing to the assistance of victims of communal riots and disasters across Hyderabad, Telangana, and various parts of the country.

The gathering was organized in honor of Engineer Mohammad Yousuf and was attended by prominent personalities of the city, including Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, Rizwan Hyder, Ali Hyder Amir, Syed Haider Ali, Khalil Ahmed, Ayub Salahuddin, Ms. Zainab, Ms. Rubina, Ms.Shahnaz, Shaheed Hussain, Ms. Marwat Hussain, Mr. Salman Tayyabi, M.A. Siddiq, Dr. Ibrahim, Qazi Zainul Abedin, Prof. Khwaja Nasiruddin, Haroon Zai, Qari Siddiq Hashim, Ahmad Bashiruddin Farooqui, and other members of Faiz Aam Trust. The event witnessed a large gathering of staff and attendees who were moved by the inspirational stories and noble efforts of Engineer Mohammad Yousuf and the trust.