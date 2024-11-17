Engineering colleges in Telangana receive notices for admission violations

Hyderabad: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has issued notices to 30 engineering colleges for violating admission norms in the management quota for the academic year 2024-25.

These institutions have been found guilty of multiple irregularities, including enrolling students before the official notification, disregarding merit, and charging exorbitant fees.

Violations in admissions in engineering colleges in Telangana

According to TGCHE, several private engineering colleges breached regulations governing admissions in engineering colleges in Telangana under the management quota. As per the rules, 70 percent of seats in private engineering colleges are filled through convener quota via TG EAPCET web-based counseling, while the remaining 30 percent are allocated under the management quota.

For management quota seats, colleges are required to advertise the availability of seats in at least three leading newspapers. However, a significant number of institutions failed to adhere to these guidelines.

Early admissions, fee irregularities

The investigation revealed that some colleges completed admissions under the management quota as early as May 2024, even though the official notification was issued on July 31.

In addition, colleges violated the rule of merit-based admissions by disregarding the order of merit and overcharging students. The prescribed guidelines stipulate that:

NRI quota: Up to 15 percent of seats can be filled with NRI candidates. Merit-based allocation: Vacant seats from the NRI quota must be filled with candidates qualified in JEE Main or TG EAPCET. Intermediate Performance: If seats remain vacant, candidates with at least 45 percent in Intermediate (40 percent for reserved categories) can be considered based on merit.

However, several colleges ignored these criteria, leading to irregularities.

Due to these violations, TGCHE has withheld the ratification of admissions for the involved colleges. The Council has demanded explanations from the management of these institutions.