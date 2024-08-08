Fees of engineering colleges in Hyderabad, other Telangana districts to be revised

Hyderabad: The tuition fees of engineering colleges in Hyderabad and other districts in Telangana are going to be revised soon.

The Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) has already issued a notification for the review and determination of a new fee structure for the academic years from 2025-26 to 2027-28.

Engineering colleges in Hyderabad, other Telangana districts were asked to submit data

TAFRC has asked the management of engineering colleges and institutions offering BArch, MArch, B Planning, M Planning, B Pharmacy, M Pharmacy, Pharm-D, Pharm-D (PB), MBA, MCA, LLB, LLM, BEd, MEd, DPEd, and UG DPEd to submit data from 2021-22 and audited financial statements for the academic year 2023-2024.

Setting the deadline of October 30, the committee has asked colleges to submit data online.

It is also mentioned that those who fail to submit the data will not be allowed to collect any fee.

The last revision of the fees of engineering colleges in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana was done in 2022. As it has to be done every three years, the committee invited applications for the new fee that will be applicable from the 2025-26 academic year.

Current fee

During the last revision, the TAFRC raised the minimum fee from Rs 35,000 to Rs 45,000 per annum.

The highest fee of Rs 1.6 lakh per annum was fixed for MGIT. The second-highest fee of Rs 1.5 lakh per annum was fixed for CVR College of Engineering.

The fee in more than 35 engineering colleges was fixed at Rs 1 lakh or above per annum.

It remains to be seen how much the fees of engineering colleges in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana will be increased in the upcoming revision.