Engineering student crushed by BMTC bus in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A bike-borne engineering student was killed after coming under the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus here on Saturday.

.According to police, the incident took place in the limits of Yeshwanthpur Traffic police station and the deceased student has been identified as Gangadhar(21).

The bus hit him from the rear near the flower market area pushing him under its wheels and killing him instantly.

Police stated that the youth was on his way to collect his internship certificate when the accident occurred.

In the last ten days, this happens to be the third incident of a student getting killed in a road accident here.

An investigation in the matter is on.