Engineering student dies after being hit by BMTC bus in Bengaluru

Deceased, identified as Kusumitha, was a second-year engineering student at a private college in the city.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 2nd February 2024 1:11 pm IST
Representative image

Bengaluru: A 21-year-old engineering student was killed after her scooter was hit by a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus in Bengaluru on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Kusumitha, was a second-year engineering student at a private college in the city.

According to the police, the incident occurred while Kusumitha, who was traveling on a scooter, was hit by a bus near Harishchandra Ghat in the Rajajinagar locality of Bengaluru.

The passers-by rushed her to hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

The driver of the BMTC bus fled the scene after the accident.

Eyewitnesses informed the police that the accident happened due to rash and negligent driving by the bus driver.

The Malleshwaram traffic police have registered the case.

