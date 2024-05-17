Engineering student ends her life in Bengaluru, police probing matter

Bengaluru: A female student at a private engineering college on the outskirts of Bengaluru was found dead in mysterious circumstances and police are probing the case, officials said on Friday.

The deceased student, identified as Harshita, 18, was a resident of Kodihalli in Arsikere taluk of Hassan district. and a first-year student in the electronic and communications branch at the college near Heelalige, close to Chandapura town.

According to police, her body was found hanging in her room in the college hostel on Thursday night.

The incident came to light when her friend, Pragathi, saw Harshita’s body hanging through the window. She informed other students about the incident, and they broke open the door, brought Harshita down, and attempted to rush her to the hospital. Harshita was staying alone in her room as her roommate had gone to her home. The exact reason for her taking the step is yet to be ascertained.

Her father Keshavamurthy told the police that at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Harshita had called up and spoken to him. However, he received a call from the college principal at 10.30 p.m. that she was found hanging in her room.

The father has asked police to probe the matter. Suryanagar police, which is investigating the matter, said that they will record the statements of her friends and staff of the college and hostel.