Engineering student found dead on railway track in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An engineering student was found dead on railway tracks at Ghatkesar in Hyderabad on Monday, September 8.

The deceased was identified as 20-year-old D Hithavarshini, a fourth-year engineering student. She was enrolled in a private engineering college in Ghatkesar. According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), the student could have either accidentally fallen from a running train or died, or have been mowed down by any train when either crossing or passing by the railway track.

Her body was thrown away at a distance from the accident spot, police suspect.

The GRP are investigating. In a similar incident in March 2025, a doctor was found dead on railway tracks in Alwal. The deceased was identified as 34-year-old Dr Purohit Kishore Prakashmal.

Railway police suspected that it could be a case of suicide.