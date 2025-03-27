Alwal doctor found dead on railway tracks

Hyderabad: The body of Dr. Purohit Kishore Prakashmal, a 34-year-old physician employed at a basti dawakhana in Alwal, Hyderabad, was discovered on railway tracks near the Cavalry Barracks railway station on Wednesday.

Railway police indicated that the circumstances suggest he may have taken his own life due to personal issues, and an investigation is currently underway.

Authorities were alerted to the scene by a train driver who reported the incident. Upon arrival, railway police identified Dr. Prakashmal using documents found with him.

He resided in Kapra with his family, according to police reports. The investigation aims to determine the exact circumstances surrounding this tragic event.