Alwal doctor found dead on railway tracks

Authorities were alerted to the scene by a train driver who reported the incident. Upon arrival, railway police identified Dr. Prakashmal using documents found with him.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 27th March 2025 8:55 am IST
Indian agricultural worker dies in Italy after gruesome accident
Representative image

Hyderabad: The body of Dr. Purohit Kishore Prakashmal, a 34-year-old physician employed at a basti dawakhana in Alwal, Hyderabad, was discovered on railway tracks near the Cavalry Barracks railway station on Wednesday.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Railway police indicated that the circumstances suggest he may have taken his own life due to personal issues, and an investigation is currently underway.

Also Read
22-yr-old Hyderabad woman dies by suicide after jumping from Dabeerpura flyover

Authorities were alerted to the scene by a train driver who reported the incident. Upon arrival, railway police identified Dr. Prakashmal using documents found with him.

MS Creative School

He resided in Kapra with his family, according to police reports. The investigation aims to determine the exact circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 27th March 2025 8:55 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button