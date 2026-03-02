Engineering student sexually assaulted by batchmate in Hyderabad

When she expressed her unwillingness to continue their relationship, he threatened to share their private photographs.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd March 2026 10:37 pm IST
Rape Representative Image
Representative Image

Hyderabad: An engineering student in Hyderabad was allegedly sexually assaulted by her batchmate, police said on Monday.

The collegemate was accused of having a physical relationship with her on the pretext of marriage and threatening to share the private photographs after she expressed her unwillingness to continue their relationship.

A friend of the batchmate also threatened and harassed the victim over the photos, police said.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

Based on the complaint filed by the woman’s mother, a case was registered at Bachupally police station and the batchmate was taken into custody on Monday, police said. Further investigation is ongoing.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd March 2026 10:37 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button