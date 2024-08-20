English Premier League kicks off as club football is back

After a three-month break, club football kicks off again in Europe. While the first league games in England, Spain, and Italy are done, the German Bundesliga will kick off next weekend.

The excitement is palpable among fans as they wait to see who will take home the silverware this season.

EPL: Top Six clubs register wins in Gameweek 1 except Chelsea and Spurs

The 2024/25 season of the English Premier League (EPL) kicked off at Old Trafford on Saturday, August 17, with Manchester United going head-to-head with Fulham. The Red Devils came out victorious 1-0, with the club’s new signing, Joshua Zirkzee scoring a late winner.

Newly promoted Ipswich Town welcomed former Premier League champions Liverpool to Portman Road stadium. The Reds won their away game 2-0, with the help of goals from Mohammed Salah and Diogo Jota.

Arsenal won their home game against Wolves (2-0), with Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka scoring for the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium.

Chelsea hosted the defending EPL champions Manchester City, with the visitors winning the game 2-0. Erling Haaland, on his 100th appearance, scored the first goal for Manchester City while former Chelsea midfielder Kovacic scored the second, to start City’s campaign with a win, at Stamford Bridge.

Tottenham drew against Leicester City, who won back promotion after a year’s hiatus, with Pedro Porro scoring for the Spurs and Leicester ace Jamie Vardy scoring the equalizer.

New look Mohammed Salah Celebrates his goal against Ipswich Town

In other games, Everton lost to Brighton 3-0, Newcastle won against promoted Southampton 1-0, Nottingham Forest drew with Bournemouth 1-1, West Ham lost to Aston Villa 2-1, and Brentford won against Crystal Palace 2-1.

La Liga: Barca start their season with a win while Madrid clubs fail to win

Former Champions Barcelona started their La Liga campaign with a 2-1 away win against Valencia, coming back from a one-goal deficit with Robert Lewandowski scoring two goals for the team.

Defending La Liga champions Real Madrid drew 1-1 with Mallorca, with their marquee signing Kylian Mbappe scoring a blank in his first La Liga game as a Los Blancos player.

Atletico Madrid too started their campaign with a draw, as they were held by (2-2) Villarreal.

Serie A: Both Milan clubs held by 2-2 draws while Juventus starts with a win

Defending Serie A champions Inter Milan, drew 2-2 away against Genoa while AC Milan drew against Torino on the same scoreline at the San Siro stadium.

Juventus players celebrate their goal against Como

Former champions Juventus won 3-0 against newcomers Como while Napoli lost 3-0 with Verona in their first game of the 2024/25 season.