French star footballer Kylian Mbappé officially joins Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappé has officially joined Real Madrid, marking the culmination of a long-awaited transfer saga. The French superstar, who was previously with Paris Saint-Germain, was unveiled at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Tuesday, July 16, in front of an 80,000-strong crowd. Mbappé, who has signed a five-year contract, expressed his delight at finally achieving his childhood dream of playing for the Spanish giants.

During the presentation ceremony, Mbappé thanked Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez for making the move possible and acknowledged the emotional support of his family, particularly his mother, who was seen in tears. Mbappé will wear the iconic No. 9 jersey, previously worn by legends like Alfredo Di Stéfano and Fernando Morientes.

Mbappé’s move to Real Madrid comes after a disappointing Euro 2024 campaign with France, where he was overshadowed by the performances of Spain’s new teenage sensation Lamine Yamal. Despite this, Mbappé remains determined to achieve his lifelong objectives of winning the Champions League and the Ballon d’Or.

Real Madrid fans are eagerly anticipating Mbappé’s impact on the team, which is already preparing for the upcoming season under the guidance of Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti. Mbappé’s arrival is expected to bolster the club’s offensive capabilities, forming part of a new offensive trio alongside England midfielder Jude Bellingham and Brazil attacker Vinicius Junior.

With inputs taken from agencies