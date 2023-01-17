Enrol for free technical training provided by SIAFAT Skill Development Centre

Hyderabad: Siasat and Faiz-e-Aam Trust has set up a free technical training centre for young boys, girls, and women at Masjid Khazana-e-Aab, Doodh Bowli in Old City. The classes of the new batch will commence from 18 January 2023. This SIAFAT Skill Development Center is based on the concept of making mosques a learning hub.

The Prophet Mohammed PBUH has made Masjid-ul-Nabvi in Madinah Munawara a center of knowledge that enlightened the whole world and upon him the first Quranic verse that was revealed was related to knowledge, i.e. Iqra (read). However, the Muslim community distances themselves not only from mosques but also from knowledge, as a result, they lag in progress and prosperity.

Even today, if we make mosques centers of knowledge and skills, no power in the world can stop us from progress, success, rule and happiness. Keeping in mind the concept of Masjid Knowledge Centres, Siasat and Faiz-e-Aam Trust has initiated this centre in Old City.

By participating in these 40-day courses, students can get employment with a good income. Siasat and Faiz Aam Trust named this center as SIAFAT Skill Development Center where computer courses like MS Office, Java, C++ etc. along with mobile phone repairing, LED bulb assembling and courses such as TV camera installation are held free of charge and separate training is organized for girls.

Men and women in the age group of 15 to 50 years will be able to create employment for themselves by participating in these courses and there is no educational qualification required.

The classes of the new batch will commence from 18 January 2023. This is a golden opportunity for the people of the Old City, especially the students. For free registration and admission, contact Mr. Akram on phone number 8309125495 or Mr.Mustafa on 9640263366.