Ensure caste census is proper; doesn’t bring disrepute to Rahul Gandhi: Kharge

Hosapete: As the Karnataka cabinet is yet to take a call on the Social and Educational Survey report—popularly known as the ‘caste census’—Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said the exercise must be carried out properly, ensuring that it does not create future problems or bring disrepute to party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Amid a separate survey underway to determine internal reservations among Scheduled Castes (SCs), the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha expressed concern over the alleged inclusion of the Beda Jangama community in the SC list and called for action against fake caste certificates.

Kharge was speaking at an event marking two years of the Congress government in Karnataka, during which over 1.11 lakh title deeds were distributed to eligible beneficiaries, whose “undocumented habitations” were recognised as revenue villages.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, party general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, and several party leaders and ministers attended the event.

“I want to tell Siddaramaiah and all ministers in his Cabinet: carry out the caste census, but do it properly. It should not tarnish Rahul Gandhi’s name. If you seek credit for the work but it causes problems, it will impact the entire state,” Kharge said.

Several communities, including Karnataka’s two dominant ones—Vokkaligas and Veerashaiva-Lingayats—have strongly opposed the caste survey, calling it “unscientific” and demanding that it be scrapped and redone. Objections have also come from various sections of society and within the ruling Congress.

Speaking to the gathering, Kharge added that while he had no objection to the internal reservation effort, the government must act against those submitting fake caste certificates. “If not, it will lead to injustice,” he warned.

Objecting to the Beda Jangama community’s alleged inclusion in the SC list, Kharge said, “Support poor Lingayats within the Lingayat community and provide necessary facilities. But including Beda Jangamas as SCs—from just 500 people in the Hyderabad Karnataka region, how did the population jump to 4–5 lakh?

“This is unfair. Their inclusion in the SC list will harm Dalit communities and deprive genuine SCs of their rights. Is the intent to help SCs or to take away their entitlements?”

The state is currently conducting a separate survey to gather empirical data to determine internal reservations among SCs.

A commission headed by retired Karnataka High Court judge H N Nagmohan Das is overseeing the process and is expected to make recommendations to the government.

Kharge also claimed that the Modi government had recently agreed to conduct a nationwide caste enumeration in the upcoming census, following sustained pressure from the Congress and Rahul Gandhi.