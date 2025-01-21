Ensure proper parking, sign boards for HYDRAA police station: Ranganath

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRAA) commissioner AV Ranganath inspected the facilities at the soon-to-be-inaugurated police station adjacent to Buddha Bhavan in Secunderabad.

During the inspection, Ranganath emphasized the importance of ensuring a public-friendly environment. He directed officials to install proper signage near the premises to guide visitors effectively. Additionally, he instructed the arrangement of adequate parking facilities for those arriving to lodge complaints.

The police station will also handle cases related to land grabbing, defacement of public property, and HYDRAA-related activities. It will be supervised by an officer of the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) who will act as the station house officer (SHO).

The citizens can now directly file cases against land grabbers, encroachers, public property damages, and defacement of public properties.

On January 7, the Telangana government issued orders to establish a dedicated police station under HYDRAA. The agency, chaired by the Telangana chief minister, Revanth Reddy, comprises various wings, including asset protection, disaster response, administration, legal, IT, and more.

About HYDRAA

The disaster management department in Hyderabad was officially renamed HYDRAA on July 19.

The disaster management wing of HYDRAA will be responsible for disaster response and relief, this wing will work with national and state agencies, issue timely warnings, coordinate emergency efforts, and maintain a database for risk assessment and predictions. It will also issue fire NOCs under the Telangana Fire Services Act.

HYDRAA also oversees traffic management during disasters, coordinates with various departments, and maintains a structured organization with the necessary resources. The logistics support wing will manage staff recruitment, office administration, procurements, and IT services. It will support disaster response operations and community training.

Later, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officially gave its nod to enable the commissioner of HYDRAA to protect public assets like roads, drains, public streets, water bodies, open spaces and public parks.