Ensure safety of Hindus: India to Bangladesh amid reports of tension

New Delhi: Amid reports of tension in Bangladesh’s Chittagong following provocative social media posts, India on Thursday urged Dhaka to take action against “extremist” elements and ensure the safety of the country’s Hindu community.

During a weekly media briefing here, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal condemned the alleged attack on the members of the Hindu community in Chittagong.

The tension was the result of “incendiary posts” on social media, he said.

“We have seen many videos circulating on social media. It is condemnable,” Jaiswal said.

The MEA spokesperson underlined that it is Dhaka’s “special responsibility” that the minorities be given security.

“In Chittagong, incendiary posts were made on social media. Those provocative things were related to the Hindu community. A disturbance happened and some members of the Hindu community were threatened and many properties were looted,” he said.

“Extremist elements” are behind this and such things can lead to an increase in communal tension, Jaiswal told reporters.

He also said, “It is our request to the government there to control and take action against these elements and take strong measures to ensure the safety of people of the Hindu and other minority communities.”

India’s ‘serious concern’

India on October 12 said it had noted with “serious concern” the reported attack on a Puja mandap and theft at a revered Kali temple in Bangladesh and urged Dhaka to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities and their places of worship.

To a query on a statement posted on the Awami League’s verified social media handles in which Sheikh Hasina congratulated President-elect Donald Trump, with the words ‘prime minister’ in parenthesis affixed before her name, Jaiswal said, “What I have said before, you consider that our position.”

“We have said from this place before that she is a former prime minister of Bangladesh, so that is where it stands,” the MEA spokesperson said.

Hasina fled to India from Bangladesh on August 5 after being ousted from power following an unprecedented anti-government resistance.

To a query on a workshop being organised by Delhi-based think-tank Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), he shared details and the context of the event.

“As an important neighbouring country of India, developments in Myanmar are of interest to us and other stakeholders, including the academic community, think tanks and our business community,” Jaiswal said.

On November 5-6, one particular workshop on Indian experience in constitutionalism and federalism was held, where “they invited stakeholders from various segments of the Myanmar society”, he said.

“It is our understanding that such interactions, we hope, will contribute to deliberations on developing a Myanmar-led and Myanmar-owned solution to address the country’s current challenges,” the MEA spokesperson said.

“India remains on its part, a steadfast supporter of democracy, peace and stability in Myanmar,” he added.

Jaiswal was also asked about the way forward after the recent disengagement of Indian and Chinese troops at two friction points in eastern Ladakh.

“Disengagement has moved forward, patrolling has commenced at both Depsang and Demchok. Patrolling has started at places as per the agreement. Some reports have come that there were some roadblocks in it. But those reports are not correct. I think, the (Indian) Army has also issued a clarification on this, that report is not correct,” he said.

On India-US economic ties and the existing issues in it, Jaiswal said, “Talks are going on between the two countries and whatever issues are there in economic ties, both countries need to think deeply and find agreements and work will be done on it.”

“We would want to have talks on the issues, so our ties become stronger,” Jaiswal added.