Ensure uninterrupted power, water supply: Telangana CM to officials

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy emphasized the need for uninterrupted power supply and regular drinking water during the summer.

He instructed officials to ensure adequate power supply to meet increasing demand, avoid power cuts, and address outages promptly.

The state achieved a record electricity supply this year, with an average load of 9712 MW and a peak demand of 14000 to 15000 MW.

In the first three months from January to March 2024, the Energy department supplied an average of 251.59 million units of electricity every day.

He praised officials for their efforts in maintaining a consistent power supply, a press release from the state government said.

Additionally, the Energy department supplied an average of 251.59 million units of electricity daily in the first three months of 2024, surpassing last year’s supply.

To prevent a drinking water crisis, Revanth Reddy directed officials to utilize local water resources in May and June, prepare village-wise action plans, appoint special officers at the district level, and ensure timely delivery of water tankers to consumers within 12 hours.

He instructed the district collectors to prepare an action plan in advance to prevent people from facing drinking water crises in the summer.

“Water tanks will be made available to overcome drinking water shortage in all Municipalities and Municipal Corporations,” the press release further said.

The chief minister instructed officials to ensure water tankers reach consumers within 12 hours without delays and to increase the number of tankers for water supply.