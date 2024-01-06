Entire country proud of what J&K has achieved in last 4 yrs: Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: The entire country is proud of what Jammu and Kashmir has achieved in the last four years, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said here on Saturday.

At an event organised as part of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra here, he expressed gratitude to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for joining the nationwide campaign aimed at ensuring that benefits of the government’s flagship schemes reach all intended beneficiaries.

“Today, the entire nation is proud of what Jammu and Kashmir has achieved in the last four years. Our consistent focus is on the economic empowerment of women, farmers and the youth…. We have to make sure they access and fully utilise the opportunities a resurgent Jammu and Kashmir has to offer,” Sinha said.

“Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has infused a sense of self-confidence in the poor and marginalised sections of society. ‘Jan bhagidari’ (participation of people) is the strength of this yatra and the collective strength of people will play a key role in achieving saturation of schemes and economic betterment,” he said.

Reiterating the resolve of the government to promote equitable and inclusive development, the lieutenant governor said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, various welfare schemes and the rapid development in all sectors have transformed the lives of the poorest of the poor.

Prime Minister Modi has empowered and enabled common people to stand on their own feet, he said.

He said the Union territory administration is committed to serving the people with complete dedication and to resolving their issues promptly.

Sinha said he was personally monitoring the electricity supply situation in Jammu and Kashmir on daily basis.

Jammu and Kashmir has been facing a power crisis amid a harsh winter.

He also lauded the endeavours of Srinagar Smart City Limited and Municipal Corporation for transforming the city into a prime example of urban transformation.

The lieutenant governor said the massive and first-of-its-kind New Year celebrations at Lal Chowk to welcome 2024 and the festivities till late night were an indication of a positive change in people’s lives and restoration of Kashmir’s ancient glory.

He visited the stalls put up by different departments and handed over sanction letters and benefits to the beneficiaries of various schemes.