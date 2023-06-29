Entrepreneurship important for women empowerment: AAP’s Atishi

New Delhi: Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Atishi stressed the importance of entrepreneurship in empowering women to become self-reliant and overcoming social stigma.

She held discussions with Anganwadi workers, supervisors, experts from Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) and women entrepreneurs at Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), Kashmere Gate, said an official statement.

During the discussion, she sought suggestions on how to promote women’s entrepreneurship in Delhi. Additionally, successful women entrepreneurs Shreedha Singh and Ayushi Gudwani, who were present at the event, shared their entrepreneurial journeys to inspire the Anganwadi workers.

During the programme’s conversation, minister Atishi sought suggestions from women entrepreneurs and experts on what the government can do to encourage women entrepreneurship.

They suggested that the government provide essential training and support in branding, marketing, and financial knowledge to help housewives embark on their entrepreneurial journeys, the statement said.

The experts also emphasised the crucial role that Anganwadi centres spread across Delhi can play in supporting women to start and grow their businesses, including access to advice from experts at DSEU.

Anganwadi workers further shared their experiences and noted that many people, including a significant number of women, have lost their jobs due to the pandemic. They expressed how challenging it has become for women to sustain their households amidst increasing inflation.

“In today’s era, entrepreneurship is crucial in empowering women from all sections of society, helping them become self-reliant job creators, and overcome traditional stereotypes,” Atishi said.

She drew parallels with the Business Blasters programme, which instilled confidence in Delhi government school children, and expressed her commitment to “instill similar confidence in thousands of women in Delhi, transforming their lives by fostering financial independence.”

The minister also acknowledged the effectiveness of the research conducted by experts and the field experience of Anganwadi workers, stating that they would play a crucial role in designing programs and policies related to women’s entrepreneurship.

Entrepreneur Shreedha Singh, the founder of The Ayurveda Company, shared her personal journey on this occasion. Meanwhile, F.S. Life founder Ayushi Gudwani said she never viewed herself as a woman entrepreneur when she embarked on this path.