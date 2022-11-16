Entry of women candidates permitted in certain branches of Indian Navy University: Centre to HC

The high court was informed that now the Indian Navy is recruiting women candidates under the Indian Navy University Entry Scheme in the executive branch's general service (X) cadre, IT and in the engineering and electrical branch.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 16th November 2022 1:08 pm IST
Entry of women candidates permitted in certain branches of Indian Navy University: Centre to HC
New Delhi: The Centre has told the Delhi High Court that entry of women candidates in certain branches of the Indian Navy University has now been permitted.

Taking note of the Centre’s submissions, a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad disposed of a petition which had sought entry of women candidates in certain branches of the Indian Navy University, where admission of females was barred

