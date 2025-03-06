EPFO’s new regional office to open in Banjara Hills today

Hyderabad: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) is gearing up to launch its new regional offices in the Banjara Hills area, near Begumpet Railway Station in Hyderabad. The inauguration ceremony is scheduled to take place on Thursday, March 6, with Union minister of Labour and Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, and Minister of Mines, G Kishan Reddy, set to officiate the event.

Following the inauguration, the ministers will virtually launch the EPFO regional office building in Naroda, Gujarat, and perform the ground-breaking ceremony for a residential project in Gurgaon, Haryana.

This expansion is part of EPFO’s efforts to enhance services for its growing number of account holders and employers.

The new Banjara Hills regional office will complement existing facilities in Barkatpura, Kukatpally, Madhapur, and Patancheru, providing more accessible services to the region.

Additionally, there are possibilities that IT offices may fall under the Banjara Hills regional jurisdiction.