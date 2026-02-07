Epstein asked Anil Ambani his preference in women, offered ‘tall Swedish blonde’

Newly released Epstein files have exposed exchanges between disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and businessman Anil Ambani, revealing that Epstein “arranged” meetings with women for the once-influential tycoon.

The conversations, spanning from 2017 to 2019, just months before Epstein was charged by US prosecutors for sex trafficking minors, paint a picture of how the convicted sex offender leveraged his connections to procure women for wealthy associates, Bloomberg reported.

‘Arrange that’

In a March 9, 2017, text exchange, Anil Ambani asked Epstein: “K. Who do u suggest?”

Epstein’s response was immediate: “a tall swedish blonde woman, to make it fun to visit.”

Within 20 seconds, Anil texted back: “arrange that.”

The conversation didn’t stop there. Epstein pressed further, asking, “is there an actress or model that represents your proclivity? I hope not Meryl Streep. I will be of no help.”

Anil Ambani’s reply was telling: “better taste my friend, Our next movie is with Scarlett Johansson.”

Epstein’s response carried an undertone: “I am glad you prefer young blondes to old ones.”

At the time, Reliance Entertainment had co-produced the 2017 science fiction film “Ghost in the Shell” starring Johansson, making Anil’s reference particularly pointed.

More than just talk

When Anil Ambani told Epstein he’d be visiting New York in May 2019, Epstein dangled an offer: “And if there are some people you would like to meet quietly. Let me know.”

They met at Epstein’s Upper East Side Manhattan home, the same townhouse that’s now infamous for what went on behind closed doors.

These messages show how Epstein operated even after his 2008 guilty plea for soliciting prostitution from a minor.

Epstein bought books on Ambanis

The more than 3 million pages released in the past week have made one thing clear: Epstein’s web stretched far beyond American shores. His ties to Anil Ambani show he was cultivating relationships with global elites and women were currency in that world.

Different conversation threads between a phone number associated with Epstein and Anil show they discussed US President Donald Trump‘s address at the World Economic Forum in Davos 2018 and the reaction it received.

Epstein also did his homework on the Ambani family. In 2017, he ordered books like “Ambani and Sons” and “Storms in the Sea Wind: Ambani Vs Ambani.” He was trying to understand who he was dealing with.

Anil and his older brother Mukesh had publicly fought over the family’s business empire following their father Dhirubhai’s death in 2002, ultimately coming to the decision to divide it.

While Anil was chairman of Reliance Group, operating infrastructure and power sectors centered in India, Mukesh, recognised as Asia’s richest man, had control over Reliance Industries Ltd. His business spans over oil refining, telecommunications, retail, petrochemicals, and media and has a net worth of USD 103.8 billion, Bloomberg reported.

However, Anil’s fortunes have seen a sharp decline in recent years, with the younger brother claiming to have zero net worth during a UK court hearing a lawsuit filed against him in 2020. Once a billionaire, his net worth has been almost completely wiped out and he even escaped a jail sentence when Muskeh intervened in the last minute to make a court mandated US 80 million payment to the vendor suing Anil’s telecom venture for unpaid dues. This had tarnished the tycoon’s image significantly.

As recent as Wednesday, February 4, the Supreme Court asked the Enforcement Directorate to form a Special Investigation Team to probe into large-scale bank fraud by Anil and his Reliance Communications, which forces him to stay in India during the investigation.

Epstein asked Deepak Chopra’s opinion on Anil Ambani

Epstein asked around about Anil Ambani. In one exchange with author Deepak Chopra, he wanted to know what Chopra thought of the businessman.

Chopra’s assessment was blunt: “V rich, V much wanting to be noticed, V celebrity conscious.” He added that the brothers didn’t get along.

Epstein also checked in with American businessman Thomas Pritzker, who admitted he didn’t really know either brother. Pritzker suggested Peter Thiel should get acquainted with Anil instead.

After their May 2019 meeting in New York, Epstein sent Anil a message: “today was a treat, nice seeing you.”